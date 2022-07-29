State confirms first positive monkeypox case in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Lab for Public Health has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Cabarrus County, officials announced Friday.

The case was initially tested locally, and was reported to the health department on Friday.

The patient is currently isolating and has not been hospitalized.

“We believe that the risk to residents from this initial case is low, but we know it is likely that we will experience more cases,” Dr. Bonnie Coyle, the health director of Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), said. “We are asking that residents be aware and if they have unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, they see their healthcare provider.”

Coyle advised anyone does not have a healthcare provider or health insurance, but may have those symptoms, to contact CHA.

Since May 2022, 20,804 monkeypox cases have been identified outside of countries that have historically reported monkeypox, with 4,906 cases identified in the United States and 46 in North Carolina.

CHA will provide updates through its website. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org for information or to be connected for a medical appointment.

