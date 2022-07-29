NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

State confirms first positive monkeypox case in Cabarrus County

The case was initially tested locally, and was reported to the health department on Friday.
State officials have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Cabarrus County.
State officials have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Cabarrus County.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Lab for Public Health has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Cabarrus County, officials announced Friday.

The case was initially tested locally, and was reported to the health department on Friday.

The patient is currently isolating and has not been hospitalized.

“We believe that the risk to residents from this initial case is low, but we know it is likely that we will experience more cases,” Dr. Bonnie Coyle, the health director of Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), said. “We are asking that residents be aware and if they have unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, they see their healthcare provider.”

Coyle advised anyone does not have a healthcare provider or health insurance, but may have those symptoms, to contact CHA.

Since May 2022, 20,804 monkeypox cases have been identified outside of countries that have historically reported monkeypox, with 4,906 cases identified in the United States and 46 in North Carolina.

CHA will provide updates through its website. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org for information or to be connected for a medical appointment.

Related: Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Hughes and Anthony Longarzo stand outside the condos on Julia Maulden Place they once...
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.
Baby Silas
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
You can now get your ticket for a chance to win the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.
Sold out! All tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are claimed
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues

Latest News

A scam in Lincoln County claims that people need to deposit money after supposedly missing jury...
Scammers in Lincoln County are using missed jury duty claims to get money deposited to inmate accounts
Man not getting rental help from S.C. housing as promised
Man not getting rental help from S.C. housing as promised
SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon
Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts
Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts