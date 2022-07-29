NC DHHS Flu
Rep. Greg Murphy takes the field for North Carolina in Congressional Baseball Game

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The lawmaker meetings in Washington, D.C. Thursday night took place on the mound.

Congressmen put aside their differences to raise money for charity and compete for bragging rights in the Congressional Baseball Game.

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) said it’s great the Congressional Baseball Game brings both parties lawmakers together. But they still practice to win.

“You know, we’re out here since March hitting and fielding in some cold nasty weather,” Murphy said. “It’s great camaraderie for the other Republican members of Congress, but it’s really a good thing for the community. It shows that Republicans and Democrats can come together to raise money for good causes.”

Lawmakers say they were able to raise $1.7 million for Washington D.C. area charities.

This is the 113th year of the contest. Democrats have generally held the upper hand in recent history. But Thursday, Republicans beat the Democrats 10-0.

There were environmental activists protesting the game. The Capitol Police Department increased security.

