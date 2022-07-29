NC DHHS Flu
Police arrest second suspect in west Charlotte homicide

The homicide took place at an apartment complex on Camp Greene Street around 5 p.m. on July 5.
Demetrius Mason
Demetrius Mason(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old earlier this month.

The homicide took place at an apartment complex on Camp Greene Street around 5 p.m. on July 5. After the shooting, 18-year-old Nyquan Marriner was identified as a suspect and arrested.

Police arrested 19-year-old Demetrius Mason, who was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Any information should be provided to detectives with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) at 704-534-2994.

