Mecklenburg County has reached the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The county reached the high/orange level, up from medium, due to the continued spread of the Omicron BA. 5 variant, according to representatives with Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Officials say the variant is more contagious and resistant to immunity from previous COVID-19 illnesses.

“At this highest Community Level, we all must take steps to slow the spread and use the effective tools we have available: get up to date with your vaccines, stay home if you’re not feeling well and test, and meet outdoors when possible,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health director. “We all need to do our part.”

Officials say everyone should consider masking when in public indoor settings. Those who are at risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should consider additional precautions like avoiding gatherings.

The COVID-19 Community Level tool helps people decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest COVID-19 data in their community.

Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Mecklenburg County Public Health offers vaccines at two locations: Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte and Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte.

For more information about Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 indicators, vaccines, testing, treatment, and resources, visit mecknc.gov/COVID-19.

