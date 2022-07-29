NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says

Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick or treat? If it’s a Hershey’s treat, Halloween might get really scary.

The candy company said it won’t be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

They say the problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down, not to mention the ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey’s CEO said they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production, and regular sweets won out.

As for next year, Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.
Baby Silas
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
Bill Hughes and Anthony Longarzo stand outside the condos on Julia Maulden Place they once...
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
You can now get your ticket for a chance to win the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.
Sold out! All tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are claimed
Authorities say Carrie Dixon, left, and Katie Poole, right, attacked a 73-year-old insider her...
Authorities: Women beat 73-year-old with piece of cinder block, metal pipe inside Rowan County home

Latest News

Inflation and rising interest rates are impacting Americans’ everyday lives.
Inflation and wage information suggests US prices will keep climbing
Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Nicole Fox, 41, and London...
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap again, apologizing to Chris Rock
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Police asking for help identifying man who can’t remember who he is