First Alerts issued for next few days as cold front brings storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a break from the mid-90s! The forecast is still on track for some periods of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend along with temperatures closer to near normal—in the upper 80s.

First Alert rest of today : Mid 90s, scattered thunderstorms late afternoon

First Alert Saturday and Sunday : Periods of heavy rain and storms, upper 80s

First Alert Monday: Afternoon showers and storms

The balance of our Friday will include a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially for areas west of Charlotte. In areas that do not see any storms, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values as high as 107.

Later tonight, the cold front that brought flooding to Kentucky will begin to impact our area. Saturday will begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds but later in the day expect periods of downpours and scattered thunderstorms.

Saturday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to the upper 80s across the piedmont.

With the front lingering in our area, Sunday will be like Saturday with occasional showers and storms along with highs in the upper 80s.

By Monday, the front will lift back to the north as a warm front. From here, we will resume our “regularly scheduled programming” of heat and humidity building throughout the day then scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

Highs on Monday will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Tuesday through Thursday there will be slight chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies. With lower chances for storms, the heat will return. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will range from the low to mid-90s.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

