NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert Weekend: More rounds of late-day storms likely

Storms in the afternoon and evening hours could impact the Carolinas this weekend.
The balance of our Friday will include a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially for areas west of Charlotte.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm and muggy conditions look to continue through the weekend with late-day storms likely. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees. Scattered storms continue for Monday, with highs in the lower 90s next week.

  • First Alert Weekend: Late day storms likely, with highs around 90 degrees.
  • First Alert Monday: More rounds of storms.
  • Lower 90s next week, with isolated storms.

The WBTV Weather Team has issued a First Alert for this weekend, due to higher chances for storms, that may impact outdoor activities. Weekend high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and low to mid 70s for the mountains.

Precipitation chances over the next seven days
Precipitation chances over the next seven days(WBTV First Alert Weather)

A First Alert continues for Monday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees, with more rounds of late-day storms.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s for next week, with isolated, late day storms expected.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather-aware with any strong storms this weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Hughes and Anthony Longarzo stand outside the condos on Julia Maulden Place they once...
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.
Baby Silas
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
You can now get your ticket for a chance to win the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.
Sold out! All tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are claimed
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues

Latest News

Across the region today
First Alerts issued for next few days as cold front brings storms
First Alerts issued for next few days as cold front brings storms
Afternoon temperatures will jump back into the middle 90s around Charlotte Friday afternoon and...
First Alert: One more day of scorching heat before a weekend break
First Alert: One more day of scorching heat before a weekend break