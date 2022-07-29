First Alert Weekend: More rounds of late-day storms likely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm and muggy conditions look to continue through the weekend with late-day storms likely. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees. Scattered storms continue for Monday, with highs in the lower 90s next week.

First Alert Weekend: Late day storms likely, with highs around 90 degrees.

First Alert Monday: More rounds of storms.

Lower 90s next week, with isolated storms.

The WBTV Weather Team has issued a First Alert for this weekend, due to higher chances for storms, that may impact outdoor activities. Weekend high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and low to mid 70s for the mountains.

Precipitation chances over the next seven days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A First Alert continues for Monday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees, with more rounds of late-day storms.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s for next week, with isolated, late day storms expected.

Stay weather-aware with any strong storms this weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

