NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert: One more day of scorching heat before a weekend break

The heat index will push or exceed 100 degrees in most neighborhoods outside of the mountains for at least a couple of hours this afternoon.
The heat index will push or exceed 100 degrees in most neighborhoods outside of the mountains for at least a couple of hours this afternoon.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whatever you did to get through the intense heat over the past couple of days, do it again today, as high temperatures are forecast to head back to the middle 90s!

  • One more day of scorching heat and tropical humidity
  • Temperatures ease back to near normal over the weekend
  • First Alert: Rain chances remain elevated through Monday

Afternoon and evening showers and storms will fire back up as well, but before any rain comes to town, the heat index will push or exceed 100 degrees in most neighborhoods outside of the mountains for at least a couple of hours this afternoon.

After just a couple of evening thunderstorms, temperatures will drop back to the muggy middle 70s again.

First Alert: Although this weekend will not be a washout, elevated rain chances are in the forecast both days as a cold front sinks south and lingers across the WBTV area. The mornings look drier than the afternoon and evening hours and so late-day outdoor plans could get interrupted.  

Gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall are the main concerns with any storms that develop. The good news about this weekend will be the slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will only top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees over the weekend and this pattern is likely to hold right through Monday.

Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.
Baby Silas
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
You can now get your ticket for a chance to win the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.
Last chance! Fewer than 1,500 tickets remain for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Bill Hughes and Anthony Longarzo stand outside the condos on Julia Maulden Place they once...
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
Authorities say Carrie Dixon, left, and Katie Poole, right, attacked a 73-year-old insider her...
Authorities: Women beat 73-year-old with piece of cinder block, metal pipe inside Rowan County home

Latest News

First Alert: One more day of scorching heat before a weekend break
First Alert: Elevated storm chances return for the weekend
First Alert: Elevated storm chances return for the weekend
Mid 90s and scattered storms to wrap up the work week
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Elevated storm chances return for the weekend