First Alert: One more day of scorching heat before a weekend break
The heat index will push or exceed 100 degrees in most neighborhoods outside of the mountains for at least a couple of hours this afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whatever you did to get through the intense heat over the past couple of days, do it again today, as high temperatures are forecast to head back to the middle 90s!
- One more day of scorching heat and tropical humidity
- Temperatures ease back to near normal over the weekend
- First Alert: Rain chances remain elevated through Monday
Afternoon and evening showers and storms will fire back up as well, but before any rain comes to town, the heat index will push or exceed 100 degrees in most neighborhoods outside of the mountains for at least a couple of hours this afternoon.
After just a couple of evening thunderstorms, temperatures will drop back to the muggy middle 70s again.
First Alert: Although this weekend will not be a washout, elevated rain chances are in the forecast both days as a cold front sinks south and lingers across the WBTV area. The mornings look drier than the afternoon and evening hours and so late-day outdoor plans could get interrupted.
Gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall are the main concerns with any storms that develop. The good news about this weekend will be the slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will only top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees over the weekend and this pattern is likely to hold right through Monday.
Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
