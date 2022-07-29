Firefighters responding to 3-alarm fire at abandoned Gastonia motel

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Fire Department has dozens of firefighters along with multiple other fire agencies working to control a large fire at an abandoned hotel.

The fire began late Thursday afternoon at The Value Lodge Motel in the 500 block of Cox Road, which is now closed.

EMS originally saw smoke from the road and called Gastonia FD. Around 60 personnel responded from multiple agencies including volunteer firefighters, Ranlo and Dallas Fire Department.

WOW. I kid you not we just finished talking to the fire Marshall and the smoke was minimal and now the roof is in flames!!! As I’m typing they’re spraying it with water trying to control the fire pic.twitter.com/J3OpqQcym8 — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) July 28, 2022

Eyewitnesses saw three people run out of the hotel and when firefighters searched the building, nobody was inside.

As of 7:44 p.m., crews were still on the scene. After the fire began to be controlled, more fire broke out around 7:51 p.m.

The city electric is on scene taking down powerlines and the Fire Marshall cannot confirm whether the roof collapsed.

More information will be provided when available.

