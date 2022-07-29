NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in east Charlotte

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Sharon Chase Drive.
Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte on Thursday night.
Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte on Thursday night.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in east Charlotte on Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Sharon Chase Drive shortly before 8 p.m.

Once arriving at the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This incident is the third homicide in the city in the past 36 hours. On Wednesday, a person was killed in northwest Charlotte and another in northeast Charlotte.

On Friday, July 22, one person was killed and another injured at a location less than a mile away from the Sharon Chase Drive incident.

This is a developing situation and more information will be added as it becomes available.

