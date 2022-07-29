Clinics offered to get Charlotte students up to date on childhood vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools return to the classroom in exactly one month, and county health officials want to make sure they’re up to date on childhood vaccines.

Mecklenburg County Public Health is holding several immunization clinics to make it easier for families to get shots for their children.

With COVID-19, families may have gotten behind on those regular vaccines for things like chicken pox, MMR and hepatitis. These shots are required for school.

Health officials said 25 million children worldwide missed out on important vaccines. It’s the largest decline in childhood vaccinations in about 30 years. In North Carolina, families must show proof of minimum required immunizations within the first 30 days of school.

Mecklenburg County is offering all state-required vaccines, as well as flu and COVID-19 shots, at three clinics over the next few months:

Saturday, July 30 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Southeast Health Department – 249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte

Saturday, Aug. 27 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Northwest Health Department – 2845 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte

Saturday, Sept. 24 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Location to be determined

There are also times available during the week for parents to make an appointment to get their children vaccinated. An appointment can be made by calling (704) 336-6500 or visiting the county health department’s website.

