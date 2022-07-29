NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte social district proposal passes committee, moves ahead to city council

The city’s Safe Communities Committee voted unanimously to recommend them at Thursday’s meeting.
They're looking at Plaza Midwood, South End, and uptown as possible locations for a social district,
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Social districts - designated areas where people can walk between bars, restaurants and shops with alcoholic drinks - are one step closer to becoming a reality in Charlotte.

The city’s Safe Communities Committee voted unanimously to recommend them at Thursday’s meeting. The proposal now goes before the Charlotte City Council.

Related: Conversations continue to create a Charlotte social district

They’re looking at Plaza Midwood, South End, and uptown as possible locations for a social district, but say they’ll be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Having an option that both increases revenue opportunities and draws customers to them and provides outdoor, not confined indoor, options is truly a no brainer,” councilman Tariq Bokhari said.

Bokhari recommended a public forum on Aug. 15 and be up for council consideration on Aug. 22.

From there, businesses could apply to be part of the emerging districts that they hope will become destinations for patrons and draw in more businesses as well.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.
Baby Silas
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
You can now get your ticket for a chance to win the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.
Last chance! Over 24,000 tickets already sold for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Bill Hughes and Anthony Longarzo stand outside the condos on Julia Maulden Place they once...
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
Authorities say Carrie Dixon, left, and Katie Poole, right, attacked a 73-year-old insider her...
Authorities: Women beat 73-year-old with piece of cinder block, metal pipe inside Rowan County home

Latest News

Social districts are designated areas where people can walk between bars, restaurants and shops...
Charlotte social district proposal passes committee, moves ahead to city council
23,013 St. Jude Dream Home tickets sold which means fewer than 3,000 tickets remain
23,013 St. Jude Dream Home tickets sold which means fewer than 3,000 tickets remain
23,013 St. Jude Dream Home tickets sold
23,013 St. Jude Dream Home tickets sold
Checking out the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe
Checking out the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe