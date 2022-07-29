Charlotte social district proposal passes committee, moves ahead to city council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Social districts - designated areas where people can walk between bars, restaurants and shops with alcoholic drinks - are one step closer to becoming a reality in Charlotte.

The city’s Safe Communities Committee voted unanimously to recommend them at Thursday’s meeting. The proposal now goes before the Charlotte City Council.

They’re looking at Plaza Midwood, South End, and uptown as possible locations for a social district, but say they’ll be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Having an option that both increases revenue opportunities and draws customers to them and provides outdoor, not confined indoor, options is truly a no brainer,” councilman Tariq Bokhari said.

Bokhari recommended a public forum on Aug. 15 and be up for council consideration on Aug. 22.

From there, businesses could apply to be part of the emerging districts that they hope will become destinations for patrons and draw in more businesses as well.

