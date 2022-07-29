Brandon Wilson receives award for giving back to healthcare workers
He was given the “Yes” award by a local organization.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A smiling Brandon Wilson -- one of our amazing #MollysKids -- was recently honored for giving back to the healthcare workers at Levine Children’s Hospital who helped him when he was a baby.
Brandon started his own company (called Beemer, Inc.) and sold wristbands and coffee mugs, raising over $1,500.
He is a proud 2009 graduate of the NICU at LCH. This now 11-year-old was born at 30 weeks, weighing two pounds. He didn’t come home until he was nine weeks old.
We introduced Brandon this past April and May. Turns out a local organization saw those #MollysKids stories, and honored him as their 2022 “Yes” Award Winner.
You can read more about his award here.
Congrats, Brandon...the Good, the Bad, and the Always Real.
