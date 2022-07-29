NC DHHS Flu
Brandon Wilson receives award for giving back to healthcare workers

He was given the “Yes” award by a local organization.
Brandon Wilson
Brandon Wilson(Family photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A smiling Brandon Wilson -- one of our amazing #MollysKids -- was recently honored for giving back to the healthcare workers at Levine Children’s Hospital who helped him when he was a baby.

Brandon started his own company (called Beemer, Inc.) and sold wristbands and coffee mugs, raising over $1,500.

He is a proud 2009 graduate of the NICU at LCH. This now 11-year-old was born at 30 weeks, weighing two pounds. He didn’t come home until he was nine weeks old.

We introduced Brandon this past April and May. Turns out a local organization saw those #MollysKids stories, and honored him as their 2022 “Yes” Award Winner.

You can read more about his award here

Congrats, Brandon...the Good, the Bad, and the Always Real.

- Molly

