Thursday brings more heat, more humidity, a few storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whatever you did to get through Wednesday’s heat, do it again today!

Scorching heat and tropical humidity hold thru Friday

First Alert: Rain chances climb going into the weekend

Temperatures ease back to near normal by Saturday

A few afternoon and evening showers and storms will fire back up, especially in our Mountain and Foothill communities, but the main focus will certainly be the heat and humidity! The heat index will push or exceed 100 degrees in most neighborhoods outside of the mountains for at least a couple of hours this afternoon.

Here we go again...high temperatures are forecast to top out in the low to mid 90s, but the heat index will jump up above 100° for most @wbtv_news neighborhoods east of the mountains. #CLT will top out at 96°, heat index as high as 105°, ouch! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/jZwesmULPZ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 28, 2022

After just a couple of evening thunderstorms, temperatures will drop back to the muggy middle 70s again.

Friday will be another steamy day with a slightly better chance of afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. Highs will again reach the middle 90s with heat index values well above 100 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Storm chances today around #CLT in the typical 30% range today, but they'll inch up on Friday. Best rain chances for the @wbtv_news aer will come this weekend as Friday night's front stalls for the start of the weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/f3HET8We5U — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 28, 2022

First Alert: Although this weekend will not be a washout, elevated rain chances are in the forecast both days as a cold front sinks south and stalls across the WBTV area. The mornings look drier than the afternoon and evening hours for now, but you’ll want to check back in for frequent rain timing and coverage updates as we get closer.

FIRST ALERT: With a front moving in & then stalling over the @wbtv_news area, the weekend looks cooler - but still very humid - with an uptick in showers & storms, though no washout is forecast around #CLT. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/FrEEB09Fgv — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 28, 2022

Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the main concerns with any storms that develop. The good news about this weekend will be the slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will only top out in the upper 80s to near 90° over the weekend and Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

