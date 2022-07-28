Suspects charged in murder of Brooks’ Sandwich House co-owner plead not guilty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The two men accused of killing the co-owner of the Brooks’ Sandwich House in Charlotte’s NoDa area have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Prosecutors did not offer a plea deal for either Terry Connor Jr. or Steven Staples during their court appearance Thursday.

Connor was arrested in March 2020 in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Scott Brooks. He is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Months later, in November 2020, Staples, who was already in custody on other charges, was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brooks' Sandwich House has been serving burgers, chili, and sandwiches at its walk-up window for more than 40 years.

Brooks, 61, was opening the iconic NoDa sandwich shop he owned with his brother, David, on Dec. 9, 2019, when he was shot and killed during a robbery.

According to warrants, Brooks was robbed of $100. Police said the business was likely targeted because it deals with cash.

