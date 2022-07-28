NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Panthers want QB Mayfield to stay aggressive, avoid mistakes

New Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield throwing at his first ever practice with the team
New Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield throwing at his first ever practice with the team(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield developed a reputation in Cleveland as a bit of a gunslinger, willing to make the occasional risky throw downfield if it meant possibly making a big play for the Browns.

The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 may be asked to do things a little differently with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield said he understands the motto in Carolina is “if you take care of the ball, most likely you’re going to win games.”

That will mean avoiding what he called “careless and stupid mistakes.”

Sam Darnold took first-team reps on day one, but Rhule said that Mayfield will work with the starters on Thursday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Stanly County faces several charges.
Report: Woman sets fire to wrong home when trying to get back at ex-boyfriend
Sean was knocked to the ground and his wife Christian was killed.
Judge keeps bond at $2M following arrest in deadly Belmont hit-and-run crash
"Kia Boyz" theft
Car thefts on the rise, dangerous social media challenge causing concern
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Courtesy: Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Latest News

Carolina Panthers arrive at Wofford for the start of training camp
Carolina Panthers arrive at Wofford for the start of training camp
Carolina Panthers LB Shaq Thompson and new QB Baker Mayfield arrive at training camp together.
Carolina Panthers arrive at Wofford for the start of training camp
Sam Darnold
Darnold not bitter over Mayfield trade, welcomes competition
SILVERSTONE CIRCUIT, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 03: Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, and Mick...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team looks to right the ship after tough race in France