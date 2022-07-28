Pam Phifer retires after 34 years with the City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Pam Phifer is retiring after 34 years of dedicated service to the City of Kannapolis. Pam has worked in multiple positions for the City, including as a water meter reader, administrative assistant for public works, and water meter technician.

Phifer currently serves as a customer service advocate. Through these positions she has become a fixture in the City. You have either met her while she was reading meters or if you have come into the customer service office or called the office you have probably spoken to her.

Pam is a Kannapolis native who began working for the City in 1987, the same year the City began managing water and its treatment. She recalls meeting many residents during her time working in water resources, including several who would bring her homemade cake and sweet tea while she was going door to door reading meters.

“I’ve enjoyed the people I met on my route and the people I have worked with,” Pam said. “Pam will certainly be missed. She has built many positive friendly relationships with the city’s customers with her caring attitude and problem-solving abilities. She is a surrogate aunt or mom to many of her coworkers and customers. We wish her the very best in her retirement,” said Jenny Johnson, Director of Customer Service.

Pam is active in her church, and during retirement she is excited to attend Wednesday bible study and spend more time with her great-grandchildren. Pam has one daughter, one grandson and two great-grandchildren.

