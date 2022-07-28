NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Pam Phifer retires after 34 years with the City of Kannapolis

Pam is a Kannapolis native who began working for the City in 1987.
Pam is a Kannapolis native who began working for the City in 1987.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Pam Phifer is retiring after 34 years of dedicated service to the City of Kannapolis. Pam has worked in multiple positions for the City, including as a water meter reader, administrative assistant for public works, and water meter technician.

Phifer currently serves as a customer service advocate. Through these positions she has become a fixture in the City. You have either met her while she was reading meters or if you have come into the customer service office or called the office you have probably spoken to her.

Pam is a Kannapolis native who began working for the City in 1987, the same year the City began managing water and its treatment. She recalls meeting many residents during her time working in water resources, including several who would bring her homemade cake and sweet tea while she was going door to door reading meters.

“I’ve enjoyed the people I met on my route and the people I have worked with,” Pam said. “Pam will certainly be missed. She has built many positive friendly relationships with the city’s customers with her caring attitude and problem-solving abilities. She is a surrogate aunt or mom to many of her coworkers and customers. We wish her the very best in her retirement,” said Jenny Johnson, Director of Customer Service.

Pam is active in her church, and during retirement she is excited to attend Wednesday bible study and spend more time with her great-grandchildren. Pam has one daughter, one grandson and two great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Silas
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
Michael Anthony Brown, 22, was charged.
Shots fired at Rowan Co. deputies, one man charged
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
A portion of U.S. 74 in Union County is expected to stay closed until 5 p.m. Wednesday...
Failure to yield leads to crash that closes portion of U.S. 74 in Union County
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.

Latest News

The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
One injured after being struck by train in Landis
Authorities say Carrie Dixon, left, and Katie Poole, right, attacked a 73-year-old insider her...
Authorities: Women beat 73-year-old with piece of cinder block, metal pipe inside Rowan County home
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Silver Arrow Drive in...
Juvenile injured in shooting in south Charlotte development, police say
As a globally recognized destination marketing organization through Destination International’s...
Cabarrus County CVB earns DMAP reaccreditation with Distinction from Destinations International