One injured after being struck by train in Landis

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Landis are reporting that one person was injured after being struck by a train. The incident happened Wednesday night just before11:00 p.m. near the 1400 block of Pinnacle Way Dr.

According to a press release, emergency personnel immediately responded to the scene and located the patient. The patient was airlifted to a nearby trauma center by Novant MedFlight with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation by the Landis Police Department indicates the patient was lying or sitting on the railroad tracks at the time of the incident and that alcohol/impairment may have been a factor.

“We greatly appreciate all of the agencies who assisted us during this rescue operation and pray that the patient makes a full recovery,” said Dr. Zachary Lechette, Public Safety Director for the Town of Landis. “This is a tragic reminder of the dangers associated with pedestrians on and near railways, and would like to remind the public to stay clear of the tracks at all times. According to preliminary Federal Railroad Administration statistics, North Carolina ranked 12th highest in the nation for train/pedestrian deaths in 2021, with 16 reported deaths and 8 injuries.”

Landis Public Safety would like to thank all of the agencies who assisted in this successful rescue operation:

- China Grove Fire Department

- Kannapolis Fire Department

- Atwell Fire Department

- Rowan County Rescue Squad

- Rowan County Emergency Medical Services

- Rowan County Telecommunications

- Novant MedFlight

- Rowan County Emergency Management

- Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

- China Grove Police Department

