One in hospital after shooting in south Charlotte development

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was seriously hurt in an early-morning shooting in south Charlotte Thursday.

The shooting happened in the area of Silver Arrow Drive, right off East Arrowood Road, in the Kings Creek development around 3 a.m.

That development was blocked off as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police continued their investigation.

Medic confirmed one victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

#BREAKING The Kings Creek development on Silver Arrow Dr (off E Arrowood Rd) is blocked off as @CMPD investigates a 3am shooting. Medic confirms one person was taken to the hospital w/ life-threatening injuries. Details as they come in…on @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/VapMSIpemd — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) July 28, 2022

