One in hospital after shooting in south Charlotte development

That development was blocked off as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police continued their investigation.
Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was seriously hurt in an early-morning shooting in south Charlotte Thursday.

The shooting happened in the area of Silver Arrow Drive, right off East Arrowood Road, in the Kings Creek development around 3 a.m.

That development was blocked off as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police continued their investigation.

Medic confirmed one victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they come in.

