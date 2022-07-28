One in hospital after shooting in south Charlotte development
That development was blocked off as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police continued their investigation.
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was seriously hurt in an early-morning shooting in south Charlotte Thursday.
The shooting happened in the area of Silver Arrow Drive, right off East Arrowood Road, in the Kings Creek development around 3 a.m.
Medic confirmed one victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
