Mid 90s and scattered storms to wrap up the work week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert: Elevated storm chances return for the weekend!

Hot, humid, and stormy at times for Friday

First Alert: Periods of rain and storms likely Saturday and Sunday

Highs briefly fall below the 90-degree mark as a result

Temperatures reached the mid to upper 90s Thursday afternoon and will remain steamy through the rest of the evening. Scattered showers and storms will also be possible until around sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s before temperatures quickly rebound into the mid to upper 90s Friday afternoon. Storm coverage will be slightly more impressive Friday afternoon than what we’ve seen today, so be flexible if you have any outdoor plans!

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

First Alert: As a cold front sinks south over the region this weekend, rain chances will be going up and temperatures will be going down. Highs will likely only reach the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon as numerous showers and thunderstorms develop across the area.

It won’t be a washout all weekend long but keep the umbrella and WBTV First Alert Weather App handy! Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be the main concern with these storms.

Even as our aforementioned front lifts back to the north as a warm front on Sunday, Monday looks unsettled at times as well.

Eventually, a drier and hotter trend returns by the end of the 7-day forecast!

