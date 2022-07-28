Heat, humidity sticking around before cold front comes in this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are on our way to another hot and steamy afternoon of heat index values reading over 100 degrees. There will be a chance for a few scattered storms but the best chances for rain will head our way over the weekend.

Rest of today : Heat indices over 100, isolated to scattered thunderstorms

Friday : Hot, a few strong storms possible late

First Alert Saturday & Sunday: Widespread showers and storms, not as hot.

High temperatures will heat up into the mid to upper 90s again this afternoon. Across the piedmont, heat index values could reach as high as 106. Later in the afternoon, some isolated to widely scattered showers or storms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy, hot, and hazy conditions.

Car wash forecast (First Alert Weather)

As the cold front to our north begins to get closer to the Carolinas, our chances for rain will increase Friday into the weekend. Our Friday will start out mostly sunny to partly cloudy but late in the day, scattered thunderstorms will develop across our area. Highs on Friday will range from the low to mid-90s with heat indices upwards of 105.

We have First Alerts in place for both on Saturday and Sunday due to the likelihood of widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to upper 80s across the piedmont.

On Monday, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Rain chances this week (First Alert Weather)

More afternoon showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Next Thursday, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.