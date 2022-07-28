NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Granite Falls three-vehicle crash kills one

Highway Patrol will be in contact with the district attorney concerning any charges.
A moped driver is dead following a crash in Granite Falls Wednesday night.
A moped driver is dead following a crash in Granite Falls Wednesday night.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A moped driver is dead following a crash in Granite Falls Wednesday night.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were called around 10:45 p.m. to U.S. 321 close to the intersection of Alex Lee Boulevard.

A Tao moped, Nissan Altima, and Hyundai Elantra were traveling north on 321 in the right lane. According to troopers, the Nissan collided with the moped causing it to overturn and eject the driver onto the roadway. The Hyundai then struck the driver of the moped.

The driver of the moped, Ralph Preston Wolfe Jr., 53, of Hickory, died at the scene.

The drivers of the Nissan and Hyundai were not hurt.

Troopers say they will be in consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office concerning any charges.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Silas
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.
Michael Anthony Brown, 22, was charged.
Shots fired at Rowan Co. deputies, one man charged
A portion of U.S. 74 in Union County is expected to stay closed until 5 p.m. Wednesday...
Failure to yield leads to crash that closes portion of U.S. 74 in Union County
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

Latest News

Authorities: Women beat 73-year-old with piece of cinder block, metal pipe inside Rowan County home
A Gaston County judge ruled in favor of releasing all of the body camera recordings from...
Gastonia police release body cam footage of controversial U.S. veteran arrest
The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
One injured after being struck by train in Landis
Authorities say Carrie Dixon, left, and Katie Poole, right, attacked a 73-year-old insider her...
Authorities: Women beat 73-year-old with piece of cinder block, metal pipe inside Rowan County home