Granite Falls three-vehicle crash kills one

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A moped driver is dead following a crash in Granite Falls Wednesday night.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were called around 10:45 p.m. to U.S. 321 close to the intersection of Alex Lee Boulevard.

A Tao moped, Nissan Altima, and Hyundai Elantra were traveling north on 321 in the right lane. According to troopers, the Nissan collided with the moped causing it to overturn and eject the driver onto the roadway. The Hyundai then struck the driver of the moped.

The driver of the moped, Ralph Preston Wolfe Jr., 53, of Hickory, died at the scene.

The drivers of the Nissan and Hyundai were not hurt.

Troopers say they will be in consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office concerning any charges.

