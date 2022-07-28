Father who was seriously injured in drunk-driver crash is taking steps again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Been waiting to hear about Corey Shanks, and -- let’s exhale a little -- tonight’s update is a good one. You can tell that by the smile on his face.

Corey is the father involved in a terrible accident two-and-a-half-weeks ago where investigators say an impaired driver hit his car. His whole family was inside. He and his wife, Jessica, in front, their two boys in the backseat.

The family was heading home to Matthews when investigators say the impaired driver slammed into them at over 100 mph, flipping their family car into a tree.

Their 7-year-old son, Max, died. Jessica and their younger son, 4-year-old Griffin, were hospitalized, but soon released. Corey was critical. He spent days in a coma.

This picture shows him as he is now: Alert. Walking multiple steps in a row. Working hard on his recovery, and in rehabilitation.

Jessica, meanwhile, continues to impress her friends with her strength and dedication. She has also, separately, said she wants to make a difference in the community because what happened to her family is wrong in many, many ways.

She saw the conversation with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings last week.

If you missed that report, he talked with me candidly about accused repeat violent offenders getting out on low bond.

We are still looking into specifics about the driver accused of hitting the Shanks family, but it’s clear he had a lengthy past criminal history. So, more to come on that, but please know Jessica says she’s ready to help change “low bond” policy in our community.

But for tonight, the focus is Corey. He’s making progress. He and Jessica are determined to not let Max’s bright light be forgotten. You can see some pictures below of Max that Jessica approved me sharing.

Thought everyone would appreciate an update.

- Molly

The mom of a 7-year-old is releasing pictures to show that drunk driving doesn't have to happen. (Family photo)

