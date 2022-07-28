NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Driver killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Chester County, S.C.

Troopers say one vehicle was traveling west on Washington Street when it went off the road and hit a tree.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Washington Street near Sunset Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after an early-morning collision Thursday in Chester County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Washington Street near Sunset Avenue.

Troopers say one vehicle was traveling west on Washington Street when it went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the SCHP. No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Michael Anthony Brown, 22, was charged.
Shots fired at Rowan Co. deputies, one man charged
A portion of U.S. 74 in Union County is expected to stay closed until 5 p.m. Wednesday...
Failure to yield leads to crash that closes portion of U.S. 74 in Union County
Baby Silas
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
One person is dead following a shooting in northeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
Northwest Charlotte shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

North Carolina officials are hosting a virtual town hall Thursday night to discuss monkeypox.
N.C. health officials, Equality NC to discuss monkeypox in virtual town hall
Driver killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Chester County, S.C.
Baked goods manufacturer to build 423K square-foot facility in Pineville
‘You will not get away with this!’ Son of mother killed at University City ATM calls for justice
‘You will not get away with this!’ Son of mother killed at University City ATM calls for justice