Driver killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Chester County, S.C.
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after an early-morning collision Thursday in Chester County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Washington Street near Sunset Avenue.
Troopers say one vehicle was traveling west on Washington Street when it went off the road and hit a tree.
The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the SCHP. No one else was hurt.
