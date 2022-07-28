Driver killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Chester County, S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after an early-morning collision Thursday in Chester County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Washington Street near Sunset Avenue.

Troopers say one vehicle was traveling west on Washington Street when it went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the SCHP. No one else was hurt.

