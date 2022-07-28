Conversations continue to create a Charlotte social district

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders are set to meet Thursday to discuss the idea of creating a social district in the city.

These special areas are where people can walk between bars, restaurants, and shops with alcohol in their hands.

It’s something other communities like Hickory, Salisbury and Kannapolis have implemented.

Plaza Midwood is one Charlotte neighborhood that could see a social district.

During the pandemic, when masks were required and restaurants were struggling to stay open, Thomas Street in Plaza Midwood was blocked off in the evening and on weekends, when local restaurants set up tables and delivered food.

A social district would be similar but with one big difference; people could have alcohol and walk from location to location within the district.

Last month, WBTV obtained a memo sent to Charlotte City Council members. It shows the city assembled a group of city staff - including members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte Department of Transportation, and representatives from the Mecklenburg County ABC and Charlotte Center City Partners - to look into the idea.

The memo says the city council would need to create a formal way for businesses to apply for social district status.

City leaders would also need to amend open container ordinances and assemble a team to study the idea. According to the memo, all this work could take three to five months.

Plaza Midwood is one of the neighborhoods mentioned. Others include uptown and South End.

The city’s Safe Communities Committee is meeting Thursday at 12 p.m. to continue that conversation and could make a recommendation to the full council.

