NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Conversations continue to create a Charlotte social district

Plaza Midwood is one Charlotte neighborhood that could see a social district.
It’s something other communities like Hickory, Salisbury and Kannapolis have implemented.
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders are set to meet Thursday to discuss the idea of creating a social district in the city.

These special areas are where people can walk between bars, restaurants, and shops with alcohol in their hands.

It’s something other communities like Hickory, Salisbury and Kannapolis have implemented.

Plaza Midwood is one Charlotte neighborhood that could see a social district.

During the pandemic, when masks were required and restaurants were struggling to stay open, Thomas Street in Plaza Midwood was blocked off in the evening and on weekends, when local restaurants set up tables and delivered food.

A social district would be similar but with one big difference; people could have alcohol and walk from location to location within the district.

Last month, WBTV obtained a memo sent to Charlotte City Council members. It shows the city assembled a group of city staff - including members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte Department of Transportation, and representatives from the Mecklenburg County ABC and Charlotte Center City Partners - to look into the idea.

The memo says the city council would need to create a formal way for businesses to apply for social district status.

City leaders would also need to amend open container ordinances and assemble a team to study the idea. According to the memo, all this work could take three to five months.

Plaza Midwood is one of the neighborhoods mentioned. Others include uptown and South End.

The city’s Safe Communities Committee is meeting Thursday at 12 p.m. to continue that conversation and could make a recommendation to the full council.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Michael Anthony Brown, 22, was charged.
Shots fired at Rowan Co. deputies, one man charged
A portion of U.S. 74 in Union County is expected to stay closed until 5 p.m. Wednesday...
Failure to yield leads to crash that closes portion of U.S. 74 in Union County
Baby Silas
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
One person is dead following a shooting in northeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
Northwest Charlotte shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

You can now get your ticket for a chance to win the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.
Charlotte St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets now on sale!
Tickets now on sale for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Conversations continue to create a Charlotte social district
Corey Shanks is learning to walk again after a terrible crash in Chester County.
Father who was seriously injured in drunk-driver crash is taking steps again