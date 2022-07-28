CMPD investigating homicide in the University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday night.

CMPD said the incident happened in the 10000 block of John Adams Road.

This is the third homicide that has taken place in the University City area in the past two weeks. A 48-year-old woman was killed at an ATM on July 13, and a 23-year-old man was one of two people shot at a gas station on July 13. He later died at the hospital.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

