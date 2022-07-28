NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

CMPD investigating homicide in the University City area

The incident happened in the 10000 block of John Adams Road in northeast Charlotte.
Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday night.
Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday night.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday night.

CMPD said the incident happened in the 10000 block of John Adams Road.

This is the third homicide that has taken place in the University City area in the past two weeks. A 48-year-old woman was killed at an ATM on July 13, and a 23-year-old man was one of two people shot at a gas station on July 13. He later died at the hospital.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: ‘You will not get away with this!’ Son of mother killed at University City ATM calls for justice

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Stanly County faces several charges.
Report: Woman sets fire to wrong home when trying to get back at ex-boyfriend
Sean was knocked to the ground and his wife Christian was killed.
Judge keeps bond at $2M following arrest in deadly Belmont hit-and-run crash
"Kia Boyz" theft
Car thefts on the rise, dangerous social media challenge causing concern
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
Courtesy: Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Latest News

CATS reducing the amount of bus service stops due to staff shortage
CMPD seized bikes
CMPD: 5 people arrested, 5 bicycles seized after group disrupts traffic in Uptown
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.
A Gaston County judge ruled in favor of releasing all of the body camera recordings from...
Gaston Co. judge rules in favor of releasing police body camera footage of controversial U.S. veteran arrest