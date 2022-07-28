Celebrity Car Show this weekend at NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - They’re revving their engines and racing over to the N.C. Transportation Museum for the Celebrity Car and Truck Show on July 30 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Famous cars from some fan-favorite movies will be in attendance for the day. Bumblebee from Transformers, Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, the Jurassic Park Jeep, The Pizza Planet Truck from Toy Story, and The Evel Knievel Motorcycle, the Autobot Jeep, Herbie, and a replica of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Allison’s No. 22 1969 and 1970 Dodge Daytona! The show will be indoors located in our back house so you can attend rain or shine!

There will be delicious food vendors on site such as Roadway Dawgs, The Old 97 Kettle Corn, and The Chill Shak. It’s sure to be a blast for the whole family, so mark your calendars and grab your keys! We’ll see you there!

Tickets for admission are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, and $5 for children 3-12 years, Members get in free! If you also want to get the full experience of the Museum That Moves You, you can add a train ride to your visit! Admission and train ride tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $10 for children 3-12

