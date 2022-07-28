CATS reducing the amount of bus service stops due to staff shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After weeks of reported staffing shortages and lack of bus reliability, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) says it will reduce its bus service frequencies due to a shortage of operators beginning on Aug. 15.

CATS says the service reductions will maximize the system’s reliability and minimize missed trips.

No routes will be cut, and only frequencies of routes will be altered.

Over the past two months, WBTV has reported and investigated CATS for bus delays, complaints and unreliable service.

CATS CEO John Lewis told transit officials and Charlotte city leaders the agency has 74 positions open right now, the most at any point in its history.

“According to the American Public Transportation Association, 92% of public transit agencies state they are having difficulty hiring new employees, especially bus operators. CATS is dedicated to providing the best and most reliable service possible, regardless of limited personnel,” CATS wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The following routes will be impacted by frequency reductions:

Route Current Frequency (minutes) Modified Frequency (minutes) Notes 5 – Sprinter Airport 15 30 20-minute service from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 6 – Kings Drive 20 30 7 – Beatties Ford 15 20 15-minutes outbound from Uptown: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. 8 – Tuckaseegee 20 30 9 – Central 10 15 10-minute service outbound from Uptown: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.; 1 early morning trip 10 – West Boulevard 20 30 11 – North Tryon 20 30 16 – South Tryon 15 30 21 – Statesville Avenue 20 30 20-minute service outbound from Uptown: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 27 – Monroe 15 30 20-minute service outbound from Uptown: 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. 34 – Freedom Drive 20 30 LYNX Blue Line 15 20 20-minutes from 5:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., then 30-minutes until 2:00 a.m.

In addition, the following routes will see modifications to certain trips, specified below:

Route 1 – Mount Holly: Will eliminate the 11:41 p.m. and 12:41 a.m. inbound trips and 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. outbound trips.

Route 4 – Belmont: Will eliminate the first morning outbound trip at 5:29 a.m.

Route 11 – North Tryon: Will eliminate the 11:31 p.m. and 12:29 a.m. inbound trips and the 11:55 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. outbound trips.

Route 12 – South Boulevard: Will eliminated the 6:14 a.m. inbound trip and the late night short turn trips between Scaleybark and Pressley Road area at 1:06 a.m. (outbound) and 2:03 a.m. (inbound).

Route 34 – Freedom Drive: Will eliminate the 11:31 p.m. inbound trip only.

Route 60 – Tyvola: Will convert midday trips serving Jackson Park to serve the V.A. Hospital.

Routes 48x – Northcross Express, 63x – Huntersville Express and 77x – North Mecklenburg Express: Will be reduced by three trips each day. Trip times will be shifted up to account for the adjustment.

