NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Authorities searching for Burke County man accused of raping child under 15

Solomon Deprince Norwood is accused of raping a child in Burke County.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for 39-year-old Solomon Deprince Norwood.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for 39-year-old Solomon Deprince Norwood.(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of raping a child under the age of 15.

Solomon Deprince Norwood, 39, has an outstanding warrant for arrest for statutory rape.

Norwood could be in surrounding counties and has moved from his last known address.

He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 151 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows about Norwood’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

Related: Man convicted of raping Charlotte girl when she was 13

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Silas
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.
A portion of U.S. 74 in Union County is expected to stay closed until 5 p.m. Wednesday...
Failure to yield leads to crash that closes portion of U.S. 74 in Union County
Michael Anthony Brown, 22, was charged.
Shots fired at Rowan Co. deputies, one man charged
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

Latest News

Bill Hughes and Anthony Longarzo stand outside the condos on Julia Maulden Place they once...
Charlotte contractor facing massive debt transfers unfinished homes to subcontractor
This training is only happening here at Indian Land High School but the sheriff tells WBTV they...
Eight Lancaster County emergency agencies participate in ‘realistic’ active shooter training
Rowan Co. assault victim forced to lie about being beaten
Active shooter training held at Indian Land High School