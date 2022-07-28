Authorities searching for Burke County man accused of raping child under 15

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of raping a child under the age of 15.

Solomon Deprince Norwood, 39, has an outstanding warrant for arrest for statutory rape.

Norwood could be in surrounding counties and has moved from his last known address.

He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 151 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows about Norwood’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

