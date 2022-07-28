NC DHHS Flu
Asheville officer helps family sleeping outside return to Arkansas, police say

Greyhound bus
Greyhound bus(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An officer in Asheville extended a helping hand to a family from Arkansas who were stuck in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police said the two parents and their children ages 5, 9, and 14 had been sleeping outside behind a vacant restaurant near Tunnel Road and Kenilworth Knolls.

After speaking with the family, APD officers learned the father had been working in the area but had not been paid yet. The family did not have the resources to go back home to Arkansas.

The department said on of the officers paid for the family to stay in a hotel for one night while working with APD’s Victim Advocates to help buy Greyhound bus tickets for the family to return home.

The same officer took the family early Wednesday morning to the Greyhound station and said family had safely made it back to Arkansas.

