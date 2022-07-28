8 people injured in two vehicle west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eight people were injured in a west Charlotte crash Thursday afternoon, Medic says.

The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. in the 4500 block of Willard Street. WBTV’s Sky 3 flew over the scene which looked like it was at an intersection.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash involved two vehicles and a power pole was also damaged. All eight people suffered serious injuries, according to Medic.

More information will be provided when available.

