‘You will not get away with this!’ Son of mother killed at University City ATM calls for justice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The son of a woman who was robbed before being shot and killed while at an ATM earlier this month, continues to plead for justice as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police search for the suspect.

Karen Baker, 48, was shot and killed in the early morning hours on July 13 in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard while at an ATM. A man dressed in all black and wearing a mask while carrying a gun is the suspect who allegedly killed her.

Baker was a mother of three sons and a daughter, and a grandmother of three young children. One of her sons, William McClure wrote a powerful message to WBTV, continuing to encourage finding the suspect who committed the crime.

He wrote that he has a message for her killer.

“You will regret what you have done, may God have mercy on your soul. Whether they find you today, tomorrow or three months from now. We will make sure justice is served to the highest degree. Though it won’t bring my mom back, God will have his way with you when your time comes one way or another.”

Detectives have released photos of the suspect believed to have shot and killed a woman at a Charlotte ATM. (Crime Stoppers)

McClure added that the family is ‘lost, torn, broken and defeated.’

“How dare you be so senseless & evil. We won’t stop until you are found, she was our whole heart & then some. My children have to grow up without their Nana who they adored more than anything because of what you have done. You will not get away with this!!!!!” he wrote.

CMPD said they believe the incident was a random robbery and they released photos of the suspect last week.

“We’re following up on all possible leads in this case to find who is responsible and hold them accountable for Karen’s death,” CMPD Lt. Bryan Crum said. “Although he is masked we believe the mask shifts in several cases where someone who is familiar with this individual would know him on site.”

McClure said last week during a CMPD press conference that he has faith that detectives will catch the suspect but said he isn’t happy with crime in Charlotte.

“We are disgusted with the crime rate in Charlotte N.C. Especially the number of homicides in that community in the course of a week when these events occurred. As a community, everyone needs to come together & do better for the surrounding families,” he wrote.

Baker’s service is Thursday and McClure asks the community to lift them up in prayers.

To help the family out, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

