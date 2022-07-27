Va. man dies in crash on I-40 West in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Virginia man was killed after the car he was driving ran off Interstate 40 in Iredell County and collided with several trees, troopers said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the collision happened at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on I-40 West near the Stamey Farm Road exit.

A 2003 Subaru Outback was heading west when the vehicle ran off the road, went down an embankment, overturned and struck the trees, troopers said.

The driver, 67-year-old Rodney Steve Forner, of Wirtz, Va., died at the scene from his injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators said initial findings indicate impairment and speed were not contributing factors.

According to the highway patrol, one lane of I-40 West was closed for approximately three hours as the investigation continued.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.