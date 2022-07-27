Survey aims to help parents decide when kids should get a smartphone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The creators of a new questionnaire hope it will help parents decide what is the appropriate age for their child to have a smartphone.

That questionnaire was put together by AT&T and the American Academy of Pediatrics. It features questions like:

Who is initiating the conversation about getting a smartphone?

Does your kid need a smartphone for safety?

Do they respect time limits on other devices at home?

By the end of the 10 questions, hopes are that parents will have a better idea of whether they and their children are “phone ready.”

According to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center, nearly one in five parents of a child younger than 12 years old said their child owns a smartphone.

More than half of parents whose young child owns one said they got the device between the ages of nine and 11, researchers said.

The AT&T questionnaire can be found here.

