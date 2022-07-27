Northwest Charlotte shooting leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed the fatal shooting happened off the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, close to Interstate 85 and West Brookshire Freeway.

Police have not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing situation.

