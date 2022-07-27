NC DHHS Flu
Northwest Charlotte shooting leaves one dead

The shooting happened near Interstate 85 and West Brookshire Freeway.
One person is dead following a shooting in northeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed the fatal shooting happened off the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, close to Interstate 85 and West Brookshire Freeway.

Police have not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing situation.

