North Rowan National Night Out is a great night to meet neighbors

National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make...
National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.(Town of Spencer)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer is hosting its second annual National Night Out celebration for the entire North Rowan community on Tuesday, August 2. All are invited to the Park Plaza (located at Salisbury Avenue and Fifth Street) in Spencer for free food and drinks, educational materials, and entertainment from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The Town of Spencer is hosting this event with support from CheerwineFood LionCivic Federal Credit Union, and George Hamm Used Auto Parts. Free Hot dogs and fixings are being provided by Whosoever Will Let Them Come Ministries.

Additional community partners involved with the event include the Spencer Moose Lodge, North Carolina Transportation Museum, New Hope Baptist Church, The Terrie Hess House Children’s Advocacy Center, Communities in Schools, Spencer Fire and Public Works Departments, Bob Ware Racing, Rowan County EMS, and Novant Health.

Find out more at spencernc.gov

