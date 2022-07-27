No Bah-Humbug in the “Faster Pastor” school bus race on “Christmas in July” night at the Cook Out Summer Shootout

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘Twas “Christmas in July” and all through the speedway, drivers were nestled snugly in Legend Cars and Bandoleros while visions of checkered flags danced in their helmets at the Cook Out Summer Shootout presented by the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

On a doubleheader night complete with Christmas music, decorations and games, the area’s fastest pastors rumbled around Charlotte Motor Speedway’s quarter-mile in search of a higher (horse)power. Five area clergymen put the pedal to the medal in the highly anticipated “Faster Pastor” school bus race. PBC Harrisburg pastor, Evan Smith, got off to a slow start and in the spirit of giving, Multiply Church pastor Zach Whitt gave Smith a much-needed boost with a bump from behind to get the race rolling. Pastor Tyler Kulp from Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School took the lead on lap two and held it until Whitt took the inside corner of turn three on lap four. Whitt on to a heavenly victory in the battle of behemoth school buses.

“Thank you to our sponsors—the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit,” Whitt said in victory lane.

Round 8 Bandolero Outlaw Driver Emma Britt Gets Her Christmas Wish

The Round 8 Bandolero Outlaw feature turned out to be ladies free-for-all. McDonough, Georgia resident Emma Britt, hit Charlotte Motor Speedway’s quarter-mile for the first time this summer and quickly set the pace after the green flag. Olivia Murray battled with Britt at the point, but Britt wouldn’t relent and took a two-car lead by lap four. Despite wrecks and yellow flags, Britt cruised to victory becoming the seventh different Outlaw winner in eight features this summer.

Round 8 VP Racing Semi-Pro Driver Carson Brown Plays Scrooge at the End

The Round 8 VP Racing Semi-Pro feature was filled with bumps, crashes and collisions as drivers fought to find a checkered flag in their stockings. Despite thirty drivers in the field, the true battle for 23 laps was between Donovan Strauss and Sean Abell. Then with two laps to go, Carson Brown executed a perfect bump-and-run with Strauss coming off turn one to take the lead while Abell fell behind. Brown captured the win with Byron Daley finishing second.

Round 9 Bandolero Outlaw Driver Bobby Gossett Finds a Second Feature Win under the Tree

The Round 9 Bandolero Outlaw feature started with a crash-filled opening lap as Hunter Jordan and Olivia Murray collided on the front row, sending the field behind them spinning through water barrels and in some cases, straight to the garage. Murray escaped the mess with little to no damage and led the pack back to the restart. With each ensuing turn around the quarter-mile for the next 14 laps, Murray pulled away from her competition, building as much as a two-car length lead. On lap 15, Bobby Gossett closed the gap and took the high-side to pass Murray off of turn two. Murray would challenge but could never retake the point as Gossett found a second feature win of the season gift-wrapped under the tree.

Round 9 VP Racing Semi-Pro Driver Carson Brown Doubles up for a Jolly Good Time

Carson Brown was feeling the Christmas spirit as he started on the North Pole in Round 9 of the Cook Out Summer Shootout presented by NASCAR Hall of Fame. In a race filled with water barrels rolling and yellow flags flying, Brown fought off a fierce challenge from Canadian driver Danny Chisholm. Leading all but one circuit of a 13-lap feature called due to time constraints, Brown swept feature wins on “Christmas in July” night.

Cook Out Summer Shootout fun continues with a Round 10 grand finale on Tuesday, August 2. Champions Night at America’s Home for Racing will feature a school bus race with Kaulig Racing NASCAR drivers and executives behind the wheels. Justin Haley, Landon Cassill, Daniel Hemric, and team owner Chris Rice are expected to do battle. The final night of summer racing will also feature a full slate of Legend Car and Bandolero action to determine season champions, followed by fireworks and a driver autograph session.

Round 8 Top 10 in each division of Tuesday’s races (unofficial results):

Beginner Bandoleros: Wyatt Coffey,Jack Smith, Aidan Zschiedrich, Jeffrey Beck, Billy Lee, Delaney Gray, Hendrick Case, Camden Truett, Emma Teal, Myelih Smith

Bandolero Bandits: Darren Krantz Jr., Beckham Malone, Hudson Canipe, Colt Johnson, Ben Morabito, Rodney Dowless Jr., Byron Brinkley, Ryan Likens, LaQuan McCoy, Carson Cauble

Bandolero Outlaws: Emma Britt, Phoenyx Kimball, Hunter Morgan, Bobby Gossett, Josh Shine, Kaeden Ballos, Carson Smith, Chevy Rommeney, Neal Dulin, Nathan Lyons

Young Lions: Joel Smith, Sean McElearney, Carson Haislip, Ethan Nascimento, Layton Harrison, Joshua Dickens, Luke Baldwin, London McKenzie, Trevor Cline, TJ Decaire

VP Racing Semi-Pro: Carson Brown, Byron Daley, Trevor Wester, Sean Abell, Austin MacDonald, Dawson Sutton, Lucas Vera, Jack Baldwin, Cameron Murray, Jesse Martinez

Boston Reid & Company Pro: Landen Lewis, Cody Winchell, Jake Bollman, Garrett Lowe, Jordan Black, Justice Calabro, William Sawalich, Garrett Gumm, David Polenz, David Curtis

Masters: Mark Green, Robbie Woodall, Scott Moseley, Lee Jordan, Rusty Young, Dwayne Holder, Brandon McKenzie, Carl Cormier, Robby Faggart, Brandin Wrisley

Round 9 Top 10 in each division of Tuesday’s races (unofficial results):

Beginner Bandoleros: Jack Smith, Wyatt Coffey, Jeffrey Beck, Bryson Murphy, Billy Lee, Mason Roberts, Aidan Zschiedrich, Camden Truett, Delaney Gray, Myelih Smith

Bandolero Bandits: Ben Morabito , Beckham Malone , Darren Krantz Jr, Colt Johnson, Bryson Brinkley, Jacob Maxwell , Mardy Roberts III, Carson Cauble , LaQuan McCoy, Addison Schuman

Bandolero Outlaws: Bobby Gossett, Olivia Murray, Kaeden Ballos, Hunter Morgan, Neal Dulin, Carson Smith, Nathan Lyons, Atley Wiese, Emma Britt , Bryce Sanders

Young Lions: Carson Haislip, Sean McElearney, Ethan Nascimento, TJ Decaire, Joel Smith, Layton Harrison, London McKenzie, Luke Baldwin, Trevor Cline, Cassidy Keitt

VP Racing Semi-Pro: Carson Brown, Danny Chisholm, Andres Perez, Sean Abell, Jesse Martinez, Jadyn Daniels, Lucas Vera, Logan Drumheller, Justin Campbell, Sterling Wrisley

Boston Reid & Company Pro: Jensen Jorgensen, Landen Lewis, Jake Bollman, Connor Zilisch , Garrett Lowe , Cody Winchell, Justice Calabro, Garrett Gumm , David Curtis ,Ethan Norfleet

Masters: Scott Moseley, Brandon McKenzie, Dwayne Holder , Mark Green, Robbie Woodall, Carl Cormier, Robby Faggart , Lee Jordan, Tom Sherman, Rusty Young

