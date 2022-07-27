Murder of beloved Gastonia barber remains unsolved one year later

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons who shot and killed a well-known Gastonia barber one year ago.

Johnny Moore, 33, was shot and killed on July 26, 2021, on Alison Avenue.

Moore, known as “Luke,” was the first student and graduate at Next Level Barber Academy in Gastonia.

Related: Gaston Co. family hopes increased reward leads to arrest in beloved barber’s murder

Last year, a memorial with messages and balloons covered his barber chair.

No one has been arrested and charged yet in his death.

Moore’s family raised money as a reward for any information to help find whoever killed him.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case currently stands at $5,030.

Anyone with any information about the cast is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.