Man charged after altercation with law enforcement in Rowan Co.

Michael Anthony Brown, 22, was charged.
Michael Anthony Brown, 22, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An altercation with law enforcement left one man in jail under a bond of $250,000.

Michael Anthony Brown, 22, was charged on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened in eastern Rowan County in the 200 block of Gold Knob Road near Sides Road.

Brown was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer. Brown is due in court on Wednesday.

No additional details were available. The story will be updated.

