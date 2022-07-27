NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly shooting, injuring woman in Iredell County

The man faced a previous felony firearm charge earlier this month.
Jhonathan Morales, 20, is accused of shooting and injuring his girlfriend in Iredell County.
Jhonathan Morales, 20, is accused of shooting and injuring his girlfriend in Iredell County.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARMONY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and injured a woman in Iredell County on Tuesday night.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 111 Tabor Inn Lane in response to a shooting at around 8:35 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle when deputies arrived.

Once at the scene, she told deputies that her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jhonathan Morales, shot her and fled.

Witnesses that deputies talked to confirmed the woman’s account.

She was treated at the scene and then taken to a local trauma center for additional treatment.

While investigating the crime scene, investigators were told that the suspect, identified as Morales, parked his truck at a location on Friendship Road. Deputies seized the vehicle, and obtained several felony warrants for Morales’ arrest.

Shortly after, authorities received information that Morales was in Yadkin County.

Iredell County and Yadkin County deputies responded to that location and took Morales into custody without further incident.

Upon his arrest, Morales was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he is being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Morales appeared before Magistrate J. Hollar who issued a $50,000 secure bond for the felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

Because the felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill was domestic-related, Morales received no bond on that charge.

Previously, he had been charged on July 17, 2022 with felony shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Related: Two men arrested after shots fired into residential area in Iredell County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Stanly County faces several charges.
Report: Woman sets fire to wrong home when trying to get back at ex-boyfriend
Sean was knocked to the ground and his wife Christian was killed.
Judge keeps bond at $2M following arrest in deadly Belmont hit-and-run crash
"Kia Boyz" theft
Car thefts on the rise, dangerous social media challenge causing concern
Courtesy: Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Crews battled a fire at a business on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Huntersville late Monday...
Fire causes $2M in damage at Huntersville business

Latest News

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, Major Keith Eury, and Master Police Officer and Accreditation...
Concord Police Department earns national law enforcement accreditation
Karen Baker was killed while at an ATM in Charlotte's University City area.
‘You will not get away with this!’ Son of mother killed at University City ATM calls for justice
One person is dead following a shooting in northeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
Northwest Charlotte shooting leaves one dead
A portion of U.S. 74 in Union County is expected to stay closed until 5 p.m. Wednesday...
Failure to yield leads to crash that closes portion of U.S. 74 in Union County