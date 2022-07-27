Man arrested after allegedly shooting, injuring woman in Iredell County

HARMONY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and injured a woman in Iredell County on Tuesday night.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 111 Tabor Inn Lane in response to a shooting at around 8:35 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle when deputies arrived.

Once at the scene, she told deputies that her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jhonathan Morales, shot her and fled.

Witnesses that deputies talked to confirmed the woman’s account.

She was treated at the scene and then taken to a local trauma center for additional treatment.

While investigating the crime scene, investigators were told that the suspect, identified as Morales, parked his truck at a location on Friendship Road. Deputies seized the vehicle, and obtained several felony warrants for Morales’ arrest.

Shortly after, authorities received information that Morales was in Yadkin County.

Iredell County and Yadkin County deputies responded to that location and took Morales into custody without further incident.

Upon his arrest, Morales was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he is being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Morales appeared before Magistrate J. Hollar who issued a $50,000 secure bond for the felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

Because the felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill was domestic-related, Morales received no bond on that charge.

Previously, he had been charged on July 17, 2022 with felony shooting into an occupied vehicle.

