NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hot and muggy end to the week, with more storms this weekend

Today will not be as active as yesterday for thunderstorms.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot temperatures continue for Thursday and Friday, with mid-90s and isolated storms. More rounds of storms are likely through the weekend, with highs around 90 degrees.

  • Hot and muggy, with isolated storms Thursday and Friday.
  • First Alert Weekend: Higher chances for storms and around 90 degrees.
  • Lower 90s into early next week, with isolated storms.

Isolated storms will be possible into early tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the piedmont, to mid-60s for the mountains.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(WBTV)

Thursday and Friday will be hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the mid-90s for the piedmont, with heat index values around 100 degrees or hotter. The mountains can expect high temperatures to remain in the upper 70s. Isolated storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

The WBTV Weather Team has issued a First Alert for this weekend, due to higher chances for storms, that may impact outdoor activities. Weekend high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s for early next week, with isolated storms expected.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat, and weather aware with any strong storms!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Stanly County faces several charges.
Report: Woman sets fire to wrong home when trying to get back at ex-boyfriend
Sean was knocked to the ground and his wife Christian was killed.
Judge keeps bond at $2M following arrest in deadly Belmont hit-and-run crash
"Kia Boyz" theft
Car thefts on the rise, dangerous social media challenge causing concern
Courtesy: Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Crews battled a fire at a business on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Huntersville late Monday...
Fire causes $2M in damage at Huntersville business

Latest News

Some isolated to scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon will be capable of producing brief...
First Alert: Hot, humid Wednesday afternoon with chance for storms
First Alert: Hot, humid Wednesday afternoon with chance for storms
There will be a few scattered thunderstorms around Charlotte and the WBTV area again Wednesday...
First Alert: Higher heat, more storms in the forecast
First Alert: Higher heat, more storms in the forecast