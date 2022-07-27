Hot and muggy end to the week, with more storms this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot temperatures continue for Thursday and Friday, with mid-90s and isolated storms. More rounds of storms are likely through the weekend, with highs around 90 degrees.

Hot and muggy, with isolated storms Thursday and Friday.

First Alert Weekend: Higher chances for storms and around 90 degrees.

Lower 90s into early next week, with isolated storms.

Isolated storms will be possible into early tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the piedmont, to mid-60s for the mountains.

Weekend outlook (WBTV)

Thursday and Friday will be hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the mid-90s for the piedmont, with heat index values around 100 degrees or hotter. The mountains can expect high temperatures to remain in the upper 70s. Isolated storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

The WBTV Weather Team has issued a First Alert for this weekend, due to higher chances for storms, that may impact outdoor activities. Weekend high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s for early next week, with isolated storms expected.

Stay safe in the heat, and weather aware with any strong storms!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

