Good news on baby Silas from Mooresville!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - YES! A happy update on the unique story about Silas Patterson, the Mooresville boy who is the only child in the world living with a specific type of his rare genetic condition.

We introduced him here yesterday. His mom, Christine, wrote a long letter, which many of you have responded to both publicly and privately. She said she appreciates the words.ANYWAY… when I wrote about him Tuesday, she was hoping he could get on the liver transplant list. He is now listed there!

His heart finally recovered enough where the pressures were in range and he got listed. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh still wants Christine to push the live donor campaign because the transplant wait list can be long, so she started a Facebook page to find a donor.

It’s called Hope for Silas. Some strangers, she said, are already going through the evaluation process to see if they might be a match.”It’s truly amazing!” Christine said. “It’s so, so amazing. We are so grateful his story is being shared.”

Keep us updated, Christine…#MollysKidsPS:

Here’s a direct link to Silas’s first post, explaining his uphill battles, along with gorgeous photos >> http://tinyurl.com/SilasMKs

