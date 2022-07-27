NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Good news on baby Silas from Mooresville!

Baby Silas
Baby Silas(WBTV)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - YES! A happy update on the unique story about Silas Patterson, the Mooresville boy who is the only child in the world living with a specific type of his rare genetic condition.

We introduced him here yesterday. His mom, Christine, wrote a long letter, which many of you have responded to both publicly and privately. She said she appreciates the words.ANYWAY… when I wrote about him Tuesday, she was hoping he could get on the liver transplant list. He is now listed there!

His heart finally recovered enough where the pressures were in range and he got listed. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh still wants Christine to push the live donor campaign because the transplant wait list can be long, so she started a Facebook page to find a donor.

It’s called Hope for Silas. Some strangers, she said, are already going through the evaluation process to see if they might be a match.”It’s truly amazing!” Christine said. “It’s so, so amazing. We are so grateful his story is being shared.”

Keep us updated, Christine…#MollysKidsPS:

Here’s a direct link to Silas’s first post, explaining his uphill battles, along with gorgeous photos >> http://tinyurl.com/SilasMKs

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Stanly County faces several charges.
Report: Woman sets fire to wrong home when trying to get back at ex-boyfriend
Sean was knocked to the ground and his wife Christian was killed.
Judge keeps bond at $2M following arrest in deadly Belmont hit-and-run crash
"Kia Boyz" theft
Car thefts on the rise, dangerous social media challenge causing concern
Courtesy: Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Crews battled a fire at a business on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Huntersville late Monday...
Fire causes $2M in damage at Huntersville business

Latest News

Candlelight vigil held for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week
Baby Silas
Mooresville boy is only child in world with this genetic disease
DeAngelo Williams and Molly Grantham with Parker and Rhiya
DeAngelo Williams holding breast cancer ‘DeAthlon’ event
Molly's Kid surprise package
#MollysKids: How a surprise package at work reminded me, there are good, good souls out there