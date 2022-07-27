Generational knowledge: Men, youth discuss issues in Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From generation to generation, no question was off limits Tuesday night.

At the Mission Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in west Charlotte, there was a candid conversation between the city’s youth and adults -- of all ages.

“We talked about how to live our true colors, what we want to do when we grow up. I like to play basketball,” said 17-year-old Jaylen Garvin.

Garvin was among the teens from the NC Bulldogz who participated in the event.

The adults, who mentored, were members of the church.

“It was important to me because I once sat in their shoes before you know, struggling like they struggled,” said Patrick Walker, 28. “And it was important for me today to see how Black teens now are from how I was growing up. It’s a totally different generation. So I felt like I had to be here, you know, to pour my knowledge out into them for what I’ve been through and to where I am now.”

The adults -- from early 20s and up -- shared their personal experiences in an effort to keep the youth from making the same mistakes.

“You know, I was making some wrong decisions, wrong choices. But when I heard that ‘you’re better than that,’ it kind of put a seed in me. And I had to find out where my niche was. And so we’re trying to pass it on,” said Stephen Harlee.

The conversations ranged from Charlotte’s crime and teen violence to the classroom.

“We, in the older generation have to get to the point where we say enough is enough. Let me intervene, let me let these kids know somebody cares about them,” Harlee said.

The adults also offered their advice to the youth.

“Pay attention in school. Follow your dreams, you know, don’t be a follower, be a leader and chase your dreams. You got plenty of time and you know, be you. Do what you want to do in life and stay the best man you can be,” said Walker.

As these generations bonded Tuesday night, the goal was bigger than the four walls. It was about showing the teenagers how to uplift and lean on each other.

“There’s really love here. Family really is here. Like they really need you here,” said Garvin.

