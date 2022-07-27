First Alert: Hot, humid Wednesday afternoon with chance for storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Wednesday afternoon will continue to be hot and humid with some isolated to scattered thunderstorms that will be capable of producing brief downpours.

First Alert Rest of Today : Hot and humid, strong to isolated to scattered thunderstorms

Thursday : Hotter, lower chances for storms

Friday: Hot and steamy scattered afternoon storms.

Today will not be as active as yesterday for thunderstorms, but there will still be chances for some isolated to scattered storms, especially in the mountains.

Wednesday afternoon brings another hot and humid one, with a chance for scattered storms. (Source: WBTV)

Farther south across the Piedmont, in areas where storms do not develop, skies will stay partly cloudy and highs will climb into the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will range from 98 to 103.

Tonight, a few isolated showers will be possible early, but the overnight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the 70s.

On Thursday, only a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible; otherwise expect hot, humid, and hazy conditions with highs in the mid-90s. Highs on Friday will range from the low to mid-80s in the mountains to mid-90s across the Piedmont; heat index values will climb to 105. There will also be a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Stormy weather will return for the weekend, so we have First Alerts in place both on Saturday and Sunday. As a cold front pushes farther south into Virginia, widespread showers and thunderstorms will impact our area both on Saturday and Sunday. With the cloud cover and storms, highs will only warm into the upper 80s to lower 90 degrees over the weekend.

On Monday, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. More afternoon showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

