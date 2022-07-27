First Alert: Higher heat, more storms in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a stalled frontal system just to our north and the Bermuda High firmly in place, there won’t be much change in the overall weather pattern over the next several days.

First Alert Today : Higher heat, tropical humidity, more storms

Big Heat Wave: Rolls on through at least the end of the week

Weekend First Alert: Temperatures drop, but rain risk rises\

FIRST ALERT: Higher heat in the forecast today for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area (outside of the mountains). Mid 90s with tropical humidity will lead to heat index values over 100°. Just a few pop-up thunderstorms around later in the day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/qB1b3GJX3M — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 27, 2022

Afternoon readings will jump into the middle 90s each day through the end of the work week and the heat index will inch above 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon before a few isolated showers and storms fire up.

While widespread rain does not appear likely, outdoor plans could be interrupted during the afternoon and evening hours, especially in the mountains and Foothills where rain chances appear to be highest. With any thunderstorms this time of the year, be on the lookout for deadly lighting, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours.

In between hot days, the nights will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the low to mid-70s.

By the weekend, we will likely peel back the heat, dropping back to near 90 degrees, but the rain chance will likely increase – appreciably – as a front is forecast to move in Friday night and then stall across the region Saturday. That front will be the focus for higher rain chances over the weekend, though at this point, it does not look like a washout.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

