NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

First Alert: Higher heat, more storms in the forecast

With any thunderstorms this time of the year, be on the lookout for deadly lighting, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours.
In between hot days, the nights will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the low to mid-70s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a stalled frontal system just to our north and the Bermuda High firmly in place, there won’t be much change in the overall weather pattern over the next several days.

  • First Alert Today: Higher heat, tropical humidity, more storms
  • Big Heat Wave: Rolls on through at least the end of the week
  • Weekend First Alert: Temperatures drop, but rain risk rises\

Afternoon readings will jump into the middle 90s each day through the end of the work week and the heat index will inch above 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon before a few isolated showers and storms fire up.

While widespread rain does not appear likely, outdoor plans could be interrupted during the afternoon and evening hours, especially in the mountains and Foothills where rain chances appear to be highest. With any thunderstorms this time of the year, be on the lookout for deadly lighting, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours.

In between hot days, the nights will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the low to mid-70s.

By the weekend, we will likely peel back the heat, dropping back to near 90 degrees, but the rain chance will likely increase – appreciably – as a front is forecast to move in Friday night and then stall across the region Saturday. That front will be the focus for higher rain chances over the weekend, though at this point, it does not look like a washout.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Stanly County faces several charges.
Report: Woman sets fire to wrong home when trying to get back at ex-boyfriend
Sean was knocked to the ground and his wife Christian was killed.
Judge keeps bond at $2M following arrest in deadly Belmont hit-and-run crash
Courtesy: Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
"Kia Boyz" theft
Car thefts on the rise, dangerous social media challenge causing concern
Crews battled a fire at a business on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Huntersville late Monday...
Fire causes $2M in damage at Huntersville business

Latest News

First Alert: Higher heat, more storms in the forecast
First Alert: More rounds of strong storms Wednesday and this weekend
First Alert: More rounds of strong storms Wednesday and this weekend
First Alert: More rounds of strong storms Wednesday and this weekend
First Alert Tuesday
First Alert: More rounds of strong storms Wednesday and this weekend