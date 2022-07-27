NC DHHS Flu
Advertisement

DeAngelo Williams holding breast cancer ‘DeAthlon’ event

DeAngelo Williams and Molly Grantham with Parker and Rhiya
DeAngelo Williams and Molly Grantham with Parker and Rhiya(Family Photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This time last year, DeAngelo Williams then-10-year-old daughter, and my then-10-year-old daughter, blew us away with an interview. He and I had nothing to do with it. They were us. Parker played the role of me, interviewing Rhiya, who played the role of her dad. They discussed breast cancer, mastectomies, and losing their grandmothers to this nasty disease.

Our goal was to educate our whole community on how cancer impacts everyone… and to make sure you guys knew The DeAngelo Williams Foundation was once again providing 53-free mammograms to women in the community. He raises the money to provide these 53 free mammograms through an annual DaAthlon… a biking and running event.

He’s totally into it. Ask him one thing and he instantly breaks into that signature smile. He and his wife run this event and foundation from their hearts, and it’s a great morning.

This year, the DeAthlon is Saturday, August 6th. The first 250 people get a free t-shirt for signing up. I just talked with D today—he said 225 spots filled. So, sign up now if you want to participate.

To sign up, go here >> https://53strongdeathlon.raceroster.com/

More details are on that site as well. It’s in Waxhaw and starts at 7am. We aren’t having our daughters interview again to promote it, but both of us still very care about this cause that impacts 1-in-8 women and 1-in-1,000 men.

If you want to watch the story Parker and Rhiya (I say with pride, they were good), go here >> https://bit.ly/3fwPNbW

Might have been a year ago, but the message remains the same: Kids remember sick grandmothers, and childlike perspective is good for our souls.

Seriously though – DeAngelo’s DeAthlon is unique with a specific mission so you know exactly where your money is going. Check his link if interested.

-Molly

DeAngelo Williams DeAthlon
DeAngelo Williams DeAthlon(thedeangelowilliamsfoundation | WBTV)

