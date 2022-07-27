NC DHHS Flu
Cut natural gas line impacting south Charlotte traffic

Travelers are asked to avoid the area.
Natural gas pipe
A natural gas line cut Wednesday afternoon has a busy road in south Charlotte shut down.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A natural gas line cut Wednesday afternoon has a busy road in south Charlotte shut down.

The line was cut on the 500 block of Providence Road, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Providence is shut down in both directions between Moravian Lane and Hermitage Circle.

Crews with Piedmont Natural Gas and Charlotte Fire Department are responding and encouraging the public to avoid the area.

