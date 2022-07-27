Crime Stoppers: Police looking for woman who robbed Dollar General and fired shot in business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a woman who robbed a southwest Charlotte business at gunpoint.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at the Dollar General store in the 6200 block of South Blvd. Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said a woman in a hoodie and Louis Vuitton facemask entered the business and pointed a gun at the employee behind the counter.

“This suspect has a handgun, and you don’t know her intent,” said Smith.

Surveillance footage shows the woman keeping the gun trained on the employee as he begins collecting register tills from behind the counter. The video shows the woman grabbing cash from a few of the register tills before heading toward the store exit. The surveillance footage shows the woman firing a gunshot at a refrigerator in the store before she walks out of the building.

“I guess she was trying to scare one of the employees perhaps,” suggested Smith.

The detective explained that it is uncommon for a robbery suspect to fire a gunshot during a robbery in a business.

“We’ve had some, but in this instance, this suspect fired a round and we’re just lucky no one was hurt,” the detective explained.

He said police are hoping someone from the Charlotte community will recognize the woman even though she was disguised during the robbery.

“We wanna get her before she’s able to commit another crime like this,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

