Crash involving tractor-trailers knocks out power, closes portion of U.S. 74 in Union County
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has closed a portion of U.S. 74 in Union County due to a crash.
U.S. 74 is closed in both directions between Sardis Church Road and Helmsville Road due to this crash.
Emergency vehicles are on the scene and are working to clear it. There is no immediate information on possible injuries.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, two tractor-trailer trucks collided at U.S. 74 and Sardis Church Road. The crash caused a power outage at the intersection that will take several hours to repair, transportation officials said.
An alternate route to avoid the area would be to take the Monroe Bypass or the Charlotte Highway.
