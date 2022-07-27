NC DHHS Flu
Concord Police Department earns national law enforcement accreditation

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, Major Keith Eury, and Master Police Officer and Accreditation Manager Larissa Shaver, accepted the honor at the CALEA conference in Chicago, IL on July 23.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord Police Department earned national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the gold standard in public safety. This is Concord PD’s first CALEA accreditation and demonstrates the high quality of service the department provides to the community.

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, Major Keith Eury, and Master Police Officer and Accreditation Manager Larissa Shaver, accepted the honor at the CALEA conference in Chicago, IL on July 23.

“I’m very proud of the Concord Police Department’s recent accreditation through CALEA,” said Chief Gacek. “Staff completed this comprehensive and rigorous process ahead of schedule, which is a testament to the high standards and professional best practices the department already had in place. Between the Concord Fire Department’s ISO 1 rating and the Concord Police Department’s CALEA accreditation, our community is well positioned to receive their public safety services from organizations that meet or exceed the highest standards, something our citizens have come to expect and truly deserve.”

National accreditation is a voluntary process that Concord PD began in July 2020. The rigorous multi-year process includes a thorough self-assessment and a meticulous independent review of the department’s community engagement, equipment and facilities, and policies and procedures. The department is reviewed and measured against 180 internationally accepted public safety standards established by CALEA.

As part the independent expert review, in March 2022, CALEA assessors conducted interviews and meetings with the public. Additionally, Chief Gacek testified before commissioners at a public hearing in Chicago. During the public hearing, CALEA’s assessment findings for Concord PD were reviewed and discussed, and the department was found to be in 100% compliance with all 180 standards. Following the hearing, the 21-member Board of CALEA Commissioners voted and approved Concord PD for accreditation.

Concord PD is among an elite group of law enforcement agencies in receiving the prestigious accreditation. Nationally, accreditation is obtained by only about 5% of all law enforcement agencies. In North Carolina, Concord PD is one of just 46 municipal law enforcement agencies with CALEA accreditation.

Among the many benefits of accreditation, it professionalizes the department, strengthens accountability, and helps build community trust. Accreditation is valid for four years; however, Concord PD is required to complete annual reports and further assessments to ensure continued compliance with all 180 standards of excellence and best practices.

